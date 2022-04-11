Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Olaplex
No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
$28.00
$23.80
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A highly moisturizing, reparative shampoo that leaves hair healthier, shinier and more manageable with each use.
Need a few alternatives?
Ouai
Detox Shampoo
BUY
£24.00
LookFantastic
OGX
Clarify & Shine+ Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo
BUY
£7.99
Superdrug
Aveda
Shampure™ Nurturing Shampoo
BUY
£16.50
LookFantastic
Aveeno
Moisture+ Oat Milk Blend Shampoo
BUY
£8.99
Boots
More from Olaplex
Olaplex
No.9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum
BUY
$51.48
Cult Beauty
Olaplex
Nº.9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum
BUY
$28.00
Olaplex
Olaplex
No.9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum
BUY
£26.00
Cult Beauty
Olaplex
No 6 Bond Smoother
BUY
$50.00
Adore Beauty
More from Hair Care
Ouai
Detox Shampoo
BUY
£24.00
LookFantastic
OGX
Clarify & Shine+ Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo
BUY
£7.99
Superdrug
Aveda
Shampure™ Nurturing Shampoo
BUY
£16.50
LookFantastic
Aveeno
Moisture+ Oat Milk Blend Shampoo
BUY
£8.99
Boots
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted