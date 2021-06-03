Outdoor Fellow

No.3 Coastal Forest

$36.00 $29.50

Buy Now Review It

At Outdoor Fellow

Description Inspired by the Pacific Northwest. Wind picks up the coastal ocean spray and combines with the lush, temperate rainforest that inhabits this beautiful part of North America. Scent Notes Top: Pine, Eucalyptus Middle: Fir Needle, Pinecones, Cinnamon, Clove Base: Vanilla, Patchouli, Cedarwood, Musk Product Details 8oz/230g Hand crafted in the USA Made with a natural coconut wax blend Burn Time: 40-50 hours 5% of proceeds support The Trust for Public Land