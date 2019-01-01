Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Olaplex
No. 3 Bond Perfector
$42.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Olaplex
Featured in 1 story
Unexpected Beauty Buys The 1% LOVES
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
IKG
Sunday Funday Texture Foam
$29.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
M&J Trimming
2 7/8" (72mm) Velvet Ribbon
$5.98
from
M&J Trimming
BUY
DETAILS
Cantu
Cantu Coconut Curling Cream
$5.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Oribe
Shampoo For Beautiful Color
$44.00
from
Oribe
BUY
More from Olaplex
DETAILS
Olaplex
Olaplex Hair Perfector No. 3
$28.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Olaplex
Hair Perfector No. 3
$28.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Olaplex
No. 6 Bond Smoother Reparative Styling Creme
$28.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Olaplex
No 3 Hair Perfector
£24.00
from
Cult Beauty
BUY
More from Hair Care
DETAILS
SEED PHYTONUTRIENTS
Volume Texture Spray
$26.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Oribe
Après Beach Wave And Shine Spray
$44.00
from
DermStore
BUY
DETAILS
R & Co
R+co Moon Landing Anti-humidity Spray
$32.00
from
DermStore
BUY
DETAILS
OGX
Moroccan Sea Salt Spray
$7.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Celebs & Influencers
Beauty
Cardi B Reportedly Cancels Upcoming Show Due To Plastic-Surgery C...
Two weeks after addressing her liposuction during a performance in Tennessee, Cardi B is reportedly taking time off due to complications from her
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Harry Styles Got 3 Tiny New Tattoos — But What Do They Mean?
Harry Styles has a lot of tattoos — this, we know. What we didn't know was that the internet's favorite boyfriend recently added three new tattoos to
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Fans Think Taylor Swift's Blue Hair Is Another TS7 Clue
Taylor Swift's pastel hair era is nowhere near over. The "Me!" singer recently made a return to music with a highly teased single, news of an upcoming
by
aimee simeon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted