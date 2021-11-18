Outdoor Fellow

No.25 Winter Fir

$36.00

At Outdoor Fellow

Description Transport yourself to a fresh snow covered, conifer forest. The sharp, sweet and refreshing scent of conifer needles from Balsam Fir and Cypress is carried on the crips, arctic wind of winter to create a refreshing and invigorating scent. Scent Notes Top: Fir Balsam, Fresh Snow Middle: Juniper Berries, Clove Leaf Base: Wild Cypress, Patchouli Product Details 8oz/230g Hand crafted in the USA Made with a natural coconut wax blend Burn Time 40-50 hours 5% of proceeds support The Trust for Public Land