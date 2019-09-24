Search
Products fromShopBeautyNails
Côte

No. 10

$18.00
At goop
powdery pink sheer 0.4oz per bottle vegan & cruelty free côte polishes are proudly made in the united states. Our signature formulas are cruelty-free, vegan and free of the major toxins associated with nail polish: formaldehyde, dibutyl phthalate (DBP), toluene, camphor, formaldehyde resin and triphenyl phosphate (TPHP), making our products the cleanest, safest nail polish available. bottles are crafted from Italian glass and feature top-of-the-line brushes, allowing for even strokes and accurate application discover a cleaner, safer beauty.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Clean Nail Polishes For Spring
by Megan Decker