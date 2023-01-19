Nintendo

Nintendo Switch Lite – Blue

$199.99

Handheld Nintendo Switch gaming at a great price For every member of your family, there's a member of ours Optimized for personal, handheld play, Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system Includes: Nintendo Switch Lite system and Nintendo Switch AC adapter. Introducing Nintendo Switch Lite, a version of the Nintendo Switch system that's optimized for personal, handheld play. Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system at a great price. With a built-in +control pad, and a sleek, unibody design, Nintendo Switch Lite is great for on-the-go gaming. Nintendo Switch Lite is compatible with popular games such as Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super smash Bros. Ultimate, the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the wild, and more. If you're looking for a gaming system all your own, Nintendo Switch Lite is ready to hit the road whenever you are. Handheld Nintendo Switch gaming at a great price for every member of your family, there's a member of ours optimized for personal, handheld play, Nintendo Switch Lite is a small and light Nintendo Switch system features a sleek, unibody design with fully integrated controls and a built-in +control pad compatible with all physical and digital Nintendo Switch games that support handheld mode.