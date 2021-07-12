Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Activewear
promoted
Nike
Nike Women’s Sportswear Essential Terry Shorts
$40.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Macy's
Nike Women's Sportswear Essential Terry Shorts
Need a few alternatives?
Zella
Snow Wash High Waist Rib Bike Shorts
BUY
$35.90
$55.00
Nordstrom
promoted
Champion
Women's High-rise 7/8 Length Leggings
BUY
$40.00
Macy's
promoted
Nike
Nike Women's Sportswear Essential Terry Shorts
BUY
$40.00
Macy's
Eloquii
Faux Leather Bike Short
BUY
$29.99
$59.95
Eloquii
More from Nike
promoted
Nike
Nike Women's Sportswear Essential Terry Shorts
BUY
$40.00
Macy's
Nike
Air Force 1 Low 'usa' Sneakers
BUY
$185.00
Kicks Crew
Nike
Nike Epic Fast Running Leggings
BUY
$70.00
The Iconic
promoted
Nike
Court Vision Low Casual Sneakers
BUY
$70.00
Macy's
More from Activewear
Alo
Cover Tank
BUY
$34.90
$54.00
Nordstrom
Zella
Snow Wash High Waist Rib Bike Shorts
BUY
$35.90
$55.00
Nordstrom
promoted
Champion
Women's High-rise 7/8 Length Leggings
BUY
$40.00
Macy's
promoted
GUESS
Lace-up Active Sports Bra
BUY
$29.40
$49.00
Macy's
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted