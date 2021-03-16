Nike Venture Runner

$70.00 $59.95

View the size chart Mixing up vintage design with a modern twist, the Nike® Venture Runner shoes mix up the best of both worlds for a standout silhouette. Casual sneakers in an '80s-inspired silhouette with a breathable, cushioned design. Suede uppers for a retro, track-inspired look with airy mesh trim for breathable wear. Reflective dots, zig-zag stitching and "NIKE SPORTSWEAR" on the heel clip for premium detailing. Lightweight foam midsole combines with a cushy sockliner for elevated comfort. Rubber Waffle-inspired sole adds Nike DNA, optimum traction, and durability. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Weight: 10 oz View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!