Nike Therma-fit Synthetic Fill Running Jacket

$125.00

Buy Now Review It

At REI

Therma-FIT synthetic fill technology helps manage your body's natural heat to help keep you warm in cold-weather conditions Recycled poly-fill baffles at the front and back provide lightweight warmth Full-zip design lets you control your airflow Easy-access pockets mean you can bring a key or card along for the journey; zippered hand pockets provide easy storage Cuffs have fleece fabric on the exterior for a soft, warm sensation Thumbholes help extend your coverage in cool weather Hem hits below the hip for ideal coverage Reflective elements help to keep you visible in low-light conditions Machine washable