Sportswear Swoosh Repel

$50.00 $40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nike

The Nike Sportswear Swoosh Repel Shorts feature a roomy, high-rise fit that sits at your belly button. The mesh-lined ripstop fabric has a structured feel you can pair with your favorite tops and tees. Mirrored Swooshes elevate the look and show love for the brand.