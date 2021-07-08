Nike Dri-fit One Mid-rise Leggings

No matter what kind of workout you're doing, the Nike One Leggings will be your go-to, whether you're hitting the mat or running errands. Made with sweat-wicking tech and at least 50% recycled polyester fibres, these soft leggings help keep you dry. Plus, with non-sheer fabric, you can confidently squat your lowest. The waistband sits below your belly button and has 2 hidden pockets for small essentials. There's even a pocket at the back that's big enough for your phone, so you're ready for anything.