Wild Science Lab
Night Watch Resilience Moisturiser
£38.00
At Wild Science Lab
Night Watch Resilience Moisturiser is a dynamic solution to complete skin transformation, helping boost Collagen, refine skin tone and texture, neutralising inflammation and redness. Formulated with Bakuchiol, which is a 100% natural plant-based retinol alternative that does not cause irritation or redness. This powerful moisturiser reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. 98.6% Naturally derived ingredients. Vegan & Cruelty Free.