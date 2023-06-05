Tracy's Dog

Night Elf Rabbit Vibrator

$49.99 $18.99

Buy Now Review It

At tracy's dog

Night Elf is a luxurious rabbit massager offering a full-body pleasure experience. Feel the power of intimate wellness featuring ultra-powerful vibrations for external and internal stimulation for deeply satisfying internal sensation.9 different intensities for your choice. And each part of the stimulator has an independently controlled vibrating motor - 1 on the shaft for stimulation G-Spot and A-Spot, and 1 on the clit attachment. The light at the bottom will change as the vibration frequency changes.