Amazon

Nick And Noel’s Christmas Playlist

$6.83

Buy Now Review It

Curl up this Christmas with a sparkling romance filled with: Irresistible friends-to-lovers romance The kiss that changed everything Warm nights on the family Christmas tree farm All your favorite Christmas songs! Nick Winter is just out of the military, and his Christmas homecoming is not going as planned. What was supposed to be a memorable holiday with his long-time girlfriend goes sour when he learns she cheated on him while he was stationed overseas. At least Nick can rely on his usual shift at the family Christmas tree farm with his best friend, Noel Carter, and her endless supply of Christmas tunes to lift his spirits. A night of fun together is just what he needs to forget about his ex. But then they kiss. And it feels...so right. If Noel can turn Nick's Blue Christmas merry and bright, this might be the last Christmas Nick spends with a broken heart. This year, they'll be Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree as a couple—as long as Nick's ex doesn't go standing under any mistletoe. "Codi Hall brings all the feels."—Monica Murphy, New York Times bestselling author Read more