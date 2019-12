Aldo

Nicholes Pump

$80.00 $62.99

Buy Now Review It

Synthetic sole Shaft measures approximately not_applicable from arch Heel measures approximately 4.25" Durable LONG LASTING comfort: padded insole and strong heel construction ensure maximum comfort through prolonged wear. The tall heel adds to your height and lengthens your legs Man-made materials: these women's ankle strap shoes are made from 100% man-made materials Heel Height: approx. 4.25"