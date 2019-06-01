Staud

Nic Croc-effect Leather Tote

£320.00 £128.00

STAUD has already proved that it's ahead of the curve when it comes to designing cult bags if the best-selling 'Bissett' and 'Moreau' styles are anything to go by. Updated in Fall '18's coveted glossy croc-effect finish, it's only a matter of time before this 'Nic' tote joins the club. It's made from leather in a boxy shape and has a drawstring suede lining that'll ensure your belongings are kept safe. Attach the shoulder strap on busier days.