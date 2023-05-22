Ustawi

Niacinamide Dark Spot Corrector

The key ingredients of our dark spot corrector for women such as natural gum polymer with silica particles, trap pollutants and detoxify the skin. The dark spot remover helps to remove those dark spots by preventing them or fading them away, regaining a uniform, luminous, and even skin tone. Slows down and stops melanin overproduction by targeting the triggers of melanogenesis at different levels of skin as well as blocking its transport to the skin's upper layers. This dark spot remover for face serum thoroughly targets various types of spots, from those that are typically dark and defined to the scattered smaller spots that are blurred and widely distributed over the face. Non-sticky and fast-absorbing formula. Builds an invisible skin barrier and keeps skin protected from environmental pollutants. This daily treatment works to minimize the appearance of dark spots and acne pigmentation, brighten skin, and improve uneven skin tone.