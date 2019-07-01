Search
Products fromShopJewelryNecklaces
Gorjana

Nia Shimmer Bar Pendant Necklace

$65.00
At Gorjana
Glistening cubic zirconia's offer a high-shine against a textured matte finish, adding an edgy touch to a classic pendant necklace. An adjustable slide bead allows this necklace to be worn at multiple lengths.
Featured in 1 story
Master The Most Confusing Dress Code With Style
by Emily Ruane