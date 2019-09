MAC Cosmetics

Next To Nothing Face Colour Foundation

At MAC Cosmetics

An ultra balmy fluid infused with nourishing ingredients and opalescent microspheres for a youthful glow that looks lit from within. This sheer tinted cream can be used under or over foundation, or to bring a translucent luminosity to skin. The cushiony, smoothing texture glides over skin, diminishing the look of imperfections and fine lines, while moisturizing and protecting skin. Skin looks immediately retouched!