Prabal Gurung

New!prabal Gurung For Jcpenney Plus Sleeveless Midi Fit + Flare Dress

$79.00

Buy Now Review It

At JCPenney

Part of the iMPOWER Prabal Gurung for JCPenney capsule collection, this women's plus dress is a stylish and vibrant option for upcoming special events thanks to its Carmine rose pink hue. This strapless dress is cut in a fit + flare silhouette from structured taffeta with a gathered ruched bodice, a pleated skirt, side slip pockets, and a back zip closure. Elevate its midi hem with stiletto sandals. Exclusively sold in stores and JCPenney.com. #JCPxPrabalGurung Model's height: 5'9" Model is wearing: US 18W Strap Type: Strapless Features: Pleated Closure Type: Zipper Neckline: Straight Neck Sleeve Length: Sleeveless Apparel Length: 50 Inches Dress Length: Midi Length Fiber Content: 56% Polyester, 44% Nylon Fabric Description: Taffeta Lining Material: Polyester Care: Hand Wash, Dry Flat Country of Origin: Imported