Eli Zabar

New York Deli Experience

$160.00

Buy Now Review It

At Goldbelly

Eli Zabar ships its famous New York deli goods nationwide on Goldbelly! Eli’s New York Deli basket is designed specifically for homesick New Yorker. Eli’s New York Deli basket contains all the items that make food lovers dream of the Big Apple: chocolate babka, pastrami, fresh rye bread, and onion rolls, ballpark mustard, Fox’s U-Bet chocolate syrup, and that New York essential, an edible MetroCard.