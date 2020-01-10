Keds x kate spade new york

New York Champion Glitter

$84.95

If you’re looking to make a statement, look no further than these kate spade new york shoes. Satin laces and sublime sparkle grace our quintessential Champion, creating glitter shoes that give you all the impact of a high heel with all the comfort of your favorite sneakers. kate spade new york logo & detailing Canvas upper covered in crushed glitter Two sets of laces! Tonal ribbon lace with metal aglets and cotton lace Retro-inspired foxing stripe 4 eyelet lace up sneaker Soft breathable lining Cushioned insole Flexible, textured rubber outsole Care instructions: spot wash, air dry only Note: We dipped these kicks in glitter for an extra dash of glamour. They'll lose some shine with wear, but will always add a sparkle to your step. Imported