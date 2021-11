Cox & Cox

New Six Floral Silhouette Glass Baubles

£30.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cox & Cox

Break from traditional bright colours and glitter this festive season and opt for a pared back aesthetic with its roots firmly set in minimalism, nature and neutral tones. Our set of Six Floral Silhouette Glass Baubles will help you create such a look effortlessly when you hang them on your tree or around your home.