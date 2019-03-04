Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Flats
New Look
New Look Ring Detail Loafer In White
$37.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Slip-on style. Ring detail. Square toe. Flat sole.
Featured in 1 story
Shop Our Favorite Fashion Week Shoes
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Aquatalia by Marvin K
Zaria Cap Toe Oxford Flat
$375.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Miu Miu
Two-toned Pointed Leather Brogue
$585.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Swear
'jimmy' Lace-up Shoe
$240.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
River Island
White Pointed Flat Slingback Loafers
$56.00
from
River Island
BUY
More from New Look
DETAILS
New Look
Multicoloured Top
£5.99
from
Oxfam
BUY
DETAILS
New Look
Tall Pink Spot Tie Neck Smock Dress
£22.99
from
New Look
BUY
DETAILS
New Look
Orange Tie Dye Bucket Hat
£7.99
from
New Look
BUY
DETAILS
New Look
Black Daisy Milkmaid Crop Top
£17.98
£9.00
from
New Look
BUY
More from Flats
DETAILS
TKEES
Jo Lace-up Sandal
$94.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Steve Madden
Feather-l Genuine Calf Hair Loafer Flat
$89.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Pêche
Heize Ballerina Flats
$85.00
from
Pêche
BUY
DETAILS
Franco Sarto
Leopard Loafers
$99.00
$58.91
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted