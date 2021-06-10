United States
Levi's
New Jean Women’s Shorts (plus Size)
$44.50
At Levi's
As essential to spring and summer as your favorite tank These shorts are designed for shape and comfort Stretch denim with the perfect amount of give Features Levi's® Sculpt with Hypersoft: super-soft for enhanced comfort with supportive stretch Style # 236690029 Color: Lapis Amidst - Dark Wash How it Fits Relaxed Mid rise Model is 5'9" and is wearing a size 18 waist Composition & Care 60% cotton, 22% viscose, 16% polyester, 2% elastane Mid stretch Denim Zip fly 5-pocket styling Sri Lanka