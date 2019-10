New Balance x Reformation

New Balance X Reformation X90 Sneakers

$100.00

At Reformation

Ref x New Balance. Thank god we all like dad sneakers. This is an everyday sneaker with a REVlite midsole and a suede/textile upper. This sneaker pairs well with the Arie pant for a more casual look. These sneakers are made using eco-friendly materials like post-consumer recycled polyester in the linings, laces and labels, chrome free suede, and shoe inserts made from a combination of EVA foam and BLOOM algae