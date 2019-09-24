Product Details
The update to this style both simplifies and hones in on the elements that are most beloved: fitted but not tight sleeves with elegant thumb holes, signature pin tucking at the shoulders, big zip hand pockets, and a beautifully tailored neck/collar. Made in Nyelle™ Compression, the wear is both durable and soft to the touch. We made this as that easy piece to throw on over anything - from track pants to jeans - but is also very runnable when the temps drop.
- Nyelle™ Compression (nylon/spandex)
- front zip hand pockets
- rear zip pocket
- thumbholes
- pleat detailing at shoulders
- 24.5" body length (size 4)