Tanya Taylor

Neves Dress+

$695.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tanya Taylor

A best-selling silhouette, Neves is reimagined in a vibrant white for Spring. Featuring a hidden side zip, hidden snap closures for adjustable chest coverage, pockets, and a belted waist, the best thing about this dress is truly in the details. Product Details: • Midi dress • Sleeveless • Deep V neck • Fixed faux wrap • Tiered skirt • High/ low hem • Hidden side pockets • Jacquard Fil Coupé fabrication • Hidden back zipper • Fully lined Fit Details: • A-line silhoutte • Fabric does not have give • Eva is 5'11" and wears a size 16 Materials & Care: • 85% Viscose 15% Cotton • Dry clean only