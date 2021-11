Giuseppe Zanotti

Nevada Embellished Leather Knee Boots

£985.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Giuseppe Zanotti's 'Nevada' knee boots are a cool interpretation of traditional combat styles. Crafted from black leather, they have exposed zip embellishments on either side of the lace-up front and are set on gripped rubber soles. We like how they add a tough edge to flowy skirts and dresses.