At Target

Specifications Scent: Unscented Health Facts: Oxybenzone-Free Capacity (Volume): 3 fl oz (US) Product Form: Lotion Primary Active Ingredient: Octocrylene Package Quantity: 1 Beauty Purpose: Sun Protection Primary active ingredient percentage: 6 SPF: 50 Features: Non-Comedogenic, Broad Spectrum Protection TCIN: 80173036 UPC: 086800112822 Item Number (DPCI): 037-11-6990 Origin: Made in the USA or Imported Description Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Lotion Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF offers UVA/UVB sun protection that leaves your skin looking healthy and clear. Suitable for face or body, this lightweight sunscreen lotion helps prevent sunburn without causing breakouts on acne-prone skin. The liquid-lotion has a water-light texture that leaves a weightless, matte finish so skin can breathe. Stabilized with Helioplex Technology, the facial sunscreen offers superior broad spectrum protection from skin-aging UVA and skin-burning UVB rays with an oxybenzone-free formula. This dermatologist-tested formula is fragrance free and non-comedogenic, so it won't clog pores or cause breakouts. It is water-resistant up to 80 minutes. Apply prior to sun exposure to keep skin protected during outdoor activities like gardening, biking, hiking, boating or going on a walk. HSA/FSA Eligible Restrictions apply; contact your insurance provider about plan allowances and requirements