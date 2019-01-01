Neutrogena

Neutrogena Acne Prone Skin Formula Facial Bar 3.50 Oz

Dermatologist recommended.Skin CareNeutrogenaActive Ingredients-TEA-Stearate, Triethanolamine, Sodium Tallowate, Water, Glycerin, Sodium Cocoate, Sodium Ricinoleate, TEA-Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Oleate, Cocamide DEA, Cetyl Acetate, Sodium Stearate, Trisodium HEDTA, Sodium Etidronate, BHT, Tocopheryl Acetate, Acetylated Lanolin Alcohol, FragranceUses-Provides effective yet gentle cleansing for skin with acne. Pure, gentle cleansing. Hypo-allergenic formula won't over-dry while it gently and effectively cleanses away excess oil from the skin. Superior rinsability. Rinses completely, leaving skin free of residue which can interfere with the effectiveness of acne medications. Won't clog pores. Clinically tested to be non-comedogenic, so it won't clog pores. Recommended by dermatologists.