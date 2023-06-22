Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Khaite
Neutral Hewey Barrel-leg Crop Jeans
$460.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Browns
Need a few alternatives?
Agolde
Blue Magda Organic Cotton Wide-leg Jeans
BUY
$350.00
Browns
Closed
Averly Jeans
BUY
$395.00
Closed
Aligne
Freda High Waist Jean
BUY
£55.00
£79.00
Aligne
Dissh
Brody Indigo Mid Rise Cargo
BUY
$129.99
Dissh
More from Khaite
Khaite
Marcy Crystal-embellished Satin Ballet Flats
BUY
$686.00
$980.00
Net-A-Porter
Khaite
Preen Wide Leg Jeans
BUY
$228.00
$380.00
Nordstrom
Khaite
The Bruna Dress
BUY
$1980.00
khaite
Khaite
Levine Denim Skirt
BUY
$480.00
Shopbop
More from Jeans
Levi's
501® Original Fit Women's Jeans
BUY
$98.00
Levi's
Khaite
Neutral Hewey Barrel-leg Crop Jeans
BUY
$460.00
Browns
Agolde
Blue Magda Organic Cotton Wide-leg Jeans
BUY
$350.00
Browns
Old Navy
High-waisted Slouchy Straight Cropped Distressed Jeans
BUY
$19.97
$49.99
Old Navy
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted