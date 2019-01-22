Neuhaus

Neuhaus Valentine Love Letter Gift Box, 15 pcs

$35.00

More info Express your affection this Valentine's Day with a love letter in chocolate featuring 15 limited-edition heart-shaped Belgian pralines.Love Letters from Around the World – Just as love has no bounds, Neuhaus’s Maître chocolatiers spanned the globe sourcing precious ingredients for this unique collection. The Love Letter Box contains 15 limited-edition heart-shaped Belgian chocolate pralines in three luscious new flavors. Featuring white chocolate and raspberry with Yunan green tea, dark and white chocolate with unrefined Colombian panela sugar and Espelette pepper, and milk chocolate with Madagascan vanilla and French sea salt caramel. The love letter shaped box opens to reveal a descriptive chocolate road map to guide the chocolate tasting journey.