Netatmo Wireless Indoor-outdoor Weather Sensor

$179.99

UNDERSTAND YOUR INDOOR AND OUTDOOR ENVIRONMENT: indoor / outdoor temperature, humidity, air quality, indoor noise levels, barometric pressure. RECEIVE REAL-TIME NOTIFICATIONS: use your Weather Station to customise indoor and outdoor alerts and get notifications on your smartphone. Ventilation alerts will tell you when it's time to air out your home. ACCESS YOUR DATA REMOTELY AND WITH YOUR VOICE: easily access your weather readings at any time from your smartphone, tablet, computer or by voice via Alexa on Amazon Echo or via Siri thanks to the compatibility with Apple HomeKit. ANALYSE PAST READINGS: review your data history to understand what happened while you were away or use graphs to understand weather trends. FORECAST THE FUTURE: check seven-day weather forecasts to make sure you're wearing the right gear for your outdoor activities.