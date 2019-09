Loeil

Nessy Dress

£108.00

Buy Now Review It

At Loeil

Band collar with long sleeves. Pleats detailing at front. Adjustable/Removable belt. Concealed zip closure at back. COMPOSITION AND CARE Dry clean onlyPlease treat with care to extend the life of your cloth100% Poly SIZE AND FIT Model is 5'8" and wearing one size. True to size.47" Length, 17" Shoulder, 23" Sleeves leng