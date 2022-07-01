Breville

Vertuoline With Aeroccino3 Frother

$298.00 $259.95

Experience the revolution of coffee. Meet Nespresso VertuoLine by Breville, a groundbreaking new way to enjoy freshly single-serve, brewed coffee as well as rich, authentic single-serve espresso at the touch of a button. Thanks to completely redesigned capsules and an innovative new brewing system, the Nespresso Vertuo by Breville brews both genuine drip-style coffee and espresso; pour over ice to create your favorite iced coffee. Revolutionary Centrifusion technology instantly recognizes each capsule and automatically adjusts brewing to bring out the best of each blend. The Nespresso Vertuo brings versatility to your home; brewing up to 5 different cup sizes – Espresso (1.35 oz), Double Espresso (2.7 oz), Gran Lungo (5 oz), and Coffee (7.7 oz). The versatile Aeroccino3 frother adds cappuccino, latte and more to the Nespresso VertuoPlus’s already impressive range of drinks. Made from durable stainless steel with an easy-to-grip black exterior, this electric frother boasts a simple one-touch operation. Push the button for one second to enjoy hot milk and froth, or two seconds for cold milk froth. The Aeroccino3 features a compact design and automatically shuts off when finished. Less than one percent of the world’s coffee meets Nespresso’s uncompromising standards, ensuring your cup, whether bold or mild, half-caff or hazelnut-flavored, coffee or espresso, is nothing short of coffee perfection. Full-bodied Nespresso coffee improves on traditional drip coffee with silky, aromatic crema that enhances every cup, and thanks to a wide range of capsules, you’re sure to find the brew that’s right for you. Plus, this countertop café comes in five colors to complement any kitchen décor.