JimmyJane

Neptune 2

$150.00 $105.00

Buy Now Review It

At JimmyJane

Meet our new prostate stimulator the Neptune 2 p-spot massager. Powerful vibrations improve sexual performance and can trigger multiple prostate orgasms. This waterproof design can be worn solo or during sex for incredible results. The unique, flexible design surrounds sensitive areas with concentrated vibrations Two individual motors create powerful, fulfilling vibrations Choose between seven high-performing vibration modes and three intensity levels for your every mood 70-minute run time Simple, intuitive controls Remote control to maximize couples’ play Used by men, women and couples Great for prostate and perineum stimulation Waterproof; fully submergible and bath- friendly Magnetic USB Charging Cord