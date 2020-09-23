Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Floral Street
Neon Rose Eau De Parfum
$78.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A fruity-floral perfume that‘s fiery, expressive, and unexpected.
More from Floral Street
Floral Street
Arizona Bloom 50ml
£60.00
from
Floral Street
BUY
Floral Street
Wonderland Peony Eau De Parfum 50ml
£60.00
from
Floral Street
BUY
Floral Street
Neon Rose Eau De Parfum
$26.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Phlur
Discovery Set
$18.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted