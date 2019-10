Boohoo

Neon Bright Faux Fur Jacket

$72.00 $36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Boohoo

Breathe life into your new season layering with the latest coats and jackets from boohoo. Supersize your silhouette in a padded jacket, stick to sporty styling with a bomber, or protect yourself from the elements in a plastic raincoat. For a more luxe layering piece, faux fur coats come in fondant shades and longline duster coats give your look an androgynous edge.