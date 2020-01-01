Timberland

Nellie Chukka

$130.00 $89.95

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Waterproof full-grain leather uppers with a round toe.Easy lace-up closure with laces made from 100% PET (recycled plastic bottles).Rustproof hardware.Cushioned and removable footbeds for added comfort.Anti-fatigue midsole uses geometric cone support to provide standing comfort, shock-absorption and energy return.Rubber lug outsole offers durability and maximum traction.Breathable mesh linings and footbed covers are made from recycled plastic bottles.Imported.Product measurements were taken using size 7.5, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size.Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.Measurements: Heel Height: 1 in. Weight: 1 lb 4 oz. Shaft: 4 in. Platform Height: 1⁄2 in.