DesignLoveFest

Neck Pillow + Eye Mask

$29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Travel easy and in style with the designlovefest 4pc Comfort Set. This set includes a high-quality memory foam travel pillow for ultimate neck and head comfort, a playful satin eye mask to block out light on long flights, a blanket scarf to wear around your neck in chilly climates or throw over your shoulders on a long flight, and a drawstring bag to keep the set together and clean while traveling. ABOUT THE DESIGNER: Bri Emery is a creative director and the Los Angeles-based founder and editor of the popular designlovefest, a lifestyle blog with an eye for design and style. Filled with a spirit of wanderlust, Bri created this line out of her own desire to carry beautiful travel accessories on her many journeys. Our hope is that you bring us with you as you seek inspiration all over the world.