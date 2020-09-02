Neato

Neato D6

$499.99

Buy Now Review It

At Neato

Goodbye pet hair and allergens. Hello clean. The Neato D6 picks up way more pet hair than you ever thought possible. Get the most thorough clean with a new core brush that’s up to 70% bigger than those round robots and an ultra-performance filter that traps allergens and dust too tiny to see. All while LaserSmart technology scans, maps, and navigates your entire house. “The D6 exhibited many of same strengths we’ve come to expect from Neato’s robot vacuums, including excellent laser navigation.” “A truly time-saving piece of smart home technology, the Neato Botvac D6 effortlessly becomes one of the family, taking over a tedious task and performing it superbly with minimum input from you.” “This robot vacuum is ideal for pet owners.” “The Neato Botvac D6 robo-vacuum is a godsend for hairy pet owners.”