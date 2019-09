Room & Board

Neatlinks Cord Managers

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Room & Board

Ideal for cubicles, conference and training rooms, or executive or home offices, the award-winning NeatLinks cable management system makes the tangled clutter of cables a thing of the past. NeatLinks promotes a more organized workspace and gets wires off the floor to keep under-desk areas hazard-free and easy to clean.