Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Anthropologie
Nazaar Footed Pot
$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Handpainted earthenware footed pot.
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Nazaar Footed Pot
$24.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Panda Storage Planter
$34.00
$29.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Uncommon Goods
Dog Planter
$60.00
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
Adajen3d
Booty Pot
$16.99
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Nazaar Footed Pot
$24.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Pari Rattan Chair
$128.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Annaway Dining Table
$1198.00
$958.40
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Madilyn Embroidered Maxi Dress
$178.00
$119.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Plants
Anthropologie
Nazaar Footed Pot
$24.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Panda Storage Planter
$34.00
$29.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Uncommon Goods
Dog Planter
$60.00
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
Adajen3d
Booty Pot
$16.99
from
Etsy
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted