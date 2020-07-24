Glow by Daye

Navy Thai Satin Bonnet

$19.99

At Glow by Daye

Thailand inspired navy floral print with reverse side solid Navy HIGH GRADE SATIN MATERIAL for THICKER, HEALTHIER HAIR - Made with the highest quality of satin fabric (85gsm,50*75D) Protect your hair and maintain your hairstyles. Maintains moisture while you sleep, prepare for the day, relaxing at home and everything in between. 1 Year Warranty. No questions asked. Money Back Guarantee! DOUBLE-LAYERED and REVERSIBLE for DURABILITY and VERSATILITY: Light on the head, yet this double layered bonnet makes this the perfect accessory for versatile styles and maintaining/attaining healthier hair. Reversible: 1 side navy color and reverse side, a beautiful navy thai floral print design. EXTRA LARGE SIZE to FIT ALMOST ANY SIZE HEAD or LENGTH, THICKNESS OF HAIR- Measuring 23” to fit almost any head size. Great for holding natural hair, braids, weaves, rollers, hair clamps, long hair, and up-dos. It should be a perfect fit. If not? Money Back Guarantee. ADJUSTABLE for COMFORT- Adjust the perimeter of the bonnet to your appropriate size for head and comfort level. Easy-to-use drawstring allows for you to adjust your bonnet with the simple pull of the width of the bonnet to widen or tighten with a simple pull of the string. SATIN-EDGE DESIGN for COMFORT and EDGE PROTECTION- Protect your edges with the our protective satin perimeter edge. Sleek, modern design, holds hair in comfortably without the large ruffled edge look. Comfort around temples and edges with no pulling.