Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sleepwear
Topshop
Navy Stripe Jacquard Pajama Shorts
$26.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Topshop
Opt for a patterned nightwear look with our navy stripe jacquard pyjama shorts 100% Polyester. Machine washable.
Need a few alternatives?
Zella
Zellness Jogger Pants
$79.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
BP.
Camo Jogger Pants
$49.00
$31.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
HUE
Printed Knit Capri Pajama Sleep Pant
$30.72
$22.40
from
Amazon
BUY
Brooklinen
Boerum Jogger
$75.00
from
Brooklinen
BUY
More from Topshop
Topshop
Floral Print Wrap Dress
$75.00
$37.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Topshop
Black Borg Jacket
$130.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Topshop
Brown Luxe Faux Fur Coat
£120.00
from
Topshop
BUY
Topshop
Spill Black Chain Shoulder Bag
£27.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Sleepwear
Gap
Logo Pajama Set
$69.95
$42.00
from
Gap
BUY
Gap
Stripe Ribbed Pajama Set
$69.95
$42.00
from
Gap
BUY
Plush
Silky Jungle Print Pj Set
$136.00
$81.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
TNA
Fleece Hoodie
$98.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted