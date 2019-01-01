Search
Products fromShopClothingSweaters
ALEXACHUNG

Navy Reverse Stripe Jumper

$280.00
At ALEXACHUNG
Add a little luxe to your relaxed weekend style with a jumper that just that little extra bit more. Dressing down needn't mean giving up.
Featured in 1 story
Alexa Chung's 'Fantastic' Collection Just Landed
by Alice Casely-Hayford