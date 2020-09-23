Greyleighu2122

Navasota Decorative Agate Décor

Whether accenting your vanity or anchoring the entryway console table, this distinctive decor is sure to draw the eye. It features a slice of stone agate sitting at the center. For a pop of contrast, this piece sits atop a metal stand and supports with a distressed finish for an antiqued look. One item is included: the image depicts both the front and back of the agate. it's sized to fit whatever space you have in mind.