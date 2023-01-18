Anal Toys

Naughty Candy Heart Butt Plug

Product Description Your Lover's Seat Will Love This Sweet Treat! Say what you really mean! Super durable and hygienic silicone Naughty Candy Heart Butt Plug inserts up to 3" –– and 1 1/2" at its widest, for just the right amount of stimulation. The heart-shaped base is stamped with a heart-felt sexy message! Choose from 3 colors/messages: Yellow ("Spank Me"), Pink ("Be Mine") and Purple ("Do Me Now"). Everyone loves those old-fashioned candy hearts lovers give each other each Valentine's Day –– now here's a few with a kinky anal...twist! Make your gift-giving memorable, sensual –– and fun! • Naughty Candy Heart Butt Plug • Made from soft to touch, yet firm silicone • Smooth satin finish • 3.5" long, insertable up to 3", 1.5" at its widest • Silicone is non-porous, flexible, sterilizable Yellow Naughty Candy Heart Butt Plug: This is the one you give –– or wear –– to say "Spank Me." What a perfect location! Pink Naughty Candy Heart Butt Plug: Such a sweet, feminine shade of pink. You'll both blush like newlyweds when "Be Mine" is displayed prominently between the cheeks! Purple Naughty Candy Heart Butt Plug: Ah, the passion and urgency of the color purple! Nothing says "Do Me Now" better than this randy butt plug! Always use your favorite water-based lube or gel when playing with anal toys like your Naughty Candy Heart Butt Plug. It's already sized and shaped for gentle insertion and stimulation, with a heart-shaped base and candy hearts style message stamped on it. Wash with warm soapy water before and after each use, or use Adam & Eve's 4-in-1 Pure and Clean Misting Toy Cleaner. You can also slip a condom on your Naughty Candy Heart Butt Plug for easier clean-up and use. Adam & Eve recommends the Naughty Candy Heart Butt Plug to men, women and couples who want to give each other sexy messages that are on-target!