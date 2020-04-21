Herbivore

Natural Self Love Body Ritual Kit

$48.00

A Sensorial Bath + Body Ritual To Cultivate Self-Love With Two Skin-Perfecting Body Polishes And A Glow-Boosting, Moisturizing Jasmine Body Oil Target Concerns: Dryness, Dullness Kit Includes ($62 Value): 1 x Amethyst Exfoliating Body Polish (4 oz | 112 g), 1 x Coco Rose Body Polish (4 oz | 112 g), 1 x Jasmine Body Oil (2 oz | 60 ml) Truly Natural. Vegan. Cruelty-Free. Recommended for: Suitable for all skin. Target concerns: + Dryness + Dullness Includes ($62 value): - 1 x 4 oz | 112 g Amethyst Exfoliating Body Polish - 1 x 4 oz | 112 g Coco Rose Body Polish - 1 x 2 oz | 60 mL Jasmine Body Oil Amethyst Exfoliating Body Polish harnesses the stress-releasing energy of its namesake crystal with real crushed Amethyst Gemstones and Epsom Salt to buff skin to smoothness. Coco Rose Body Polish leaves skin softer, nourished, and touchable with the luxurious combination of Coconut and Moroccan Rose. After polishing skin, immediately hydrate and moisturize with Jasmine Body Oil. A blend of non-comedogenic Fractionated Coconut Oil and Jasmine Sambac Oil renew and nourish your body from head-to-toe while filling your space with their calming and intoxicating scents.